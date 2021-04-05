You won’t need an appointment to get a COVID vaccine in Belleville on Tuesday

St. Clair County will offer COVID vaccinations to anyone at its mass vaccination site Tuesday, regardless of if they have an appointment, officials announced today.

The county is testing a “hybrid approach” as the county’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville at 200 South Belt East. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, people can arrive without appointments and be vaccinated. However, they still must live, work or go to school in Illinois.

“We’ve been doing appointments and were going to continue to do that,” Simmons said. “But we’re going to do a hybrid try tomorrow so if you’re out and about you can stop by as the mass vaccination site.

People with appointments will be put into an “express lane,” while people who have arrived without an appointment will be in a different lane. Extra staff will be on hand to help the site with the new approach and all vaccinations will still be administered in a drive-thru format.

Simmons said the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine will be administered Tuesday.

The county will monitor the effectiveness of this approach to determine if it will continue depending on its success.

“If it works out that’s something we’ll expand,” Simmons said.