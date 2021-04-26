Here’s when Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be coming back to southwest IL

After being pulled temporarily over worries about severe but rare blood clotting caused by the vaccine, Johnson & Johnson vaccines are once again being administered in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it is resuming the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Jannsen COVID-19 one-dose vaccine following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to lift the temporary pause on distribution of the vaccine.

Will use of the vaccine in the metro-east resume and when? Why was use of the vaccine halted, is it safe and can I choose to not get it? Answers to you questions below.

Are local health departments resuming use? When?

In both St. Clair and Madison counties, local health officials say they plan to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the coming weeks but neither was able to provide a specific date.

In Madison County, director of community health Amy Yeager said the use of the one-dose vaccine will resume in the coming weeks. In St. Clair County, health department communications manager Brenda Fedak said the use of the vaccine will resume in the “very near future.”

Between the two counties, roughly 18,000 vaccinations had been administered before the state’s pause on its use began. That’s out of 341,266 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered between the two counties.

A total of 290,00 Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered across Illinois out of the 760,000 that have been allocated to the state.

Earlier in the month, health officials in several metro-east counties told the Belleville News-Democrat the Johnson & Johnson pause wouldn’t slow the vaccination effort down because it hasn’t been used heavily in the area.

Why was use of the vaccine halted?

Rare and severe blood clotting in six individuals brought on a recommended pause from the FDA and CDC, giving time to an advisory committee to conduct a review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

An extensive review of the six cases and nine others of less severity was performed to examine whether the vaccine was safe.

Is the one-shot dose safe to take?

Yes, according to FDA and CDC.

Recently the two organizations completed a safety review determining that the recommended Johnson & Johnson pause should be lifted and that the vaccine is “safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.”

It was also determined the chance of developing severe reaction from the vaccine is “very low” but noted that both agencies will remain “vigilant” in investigating the risk of severe blood clotting.

“Safety is our top priority. This pause was an example of our extensive safety monitoring working as they were designed to work—identifying even these small number of cases,” said Janet Woodcock, M.D., Acting FDA Commissioner. “We have concluded that the known and potential benefits of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older. We are confident that this vaccine continues to meet our standards for safety, effectiveness and quality.”

Can I choose which vaccine I get?

Yes. When you set up a vaccine appointment with St. Clair or Madison counties, the two main providers of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the metro-east, you will be told which vaccine is being administered on certain dates and pick the vaccine you prefer.

Typically, vaccination centers handle only one type of vaccine each day.