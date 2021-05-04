Illinois offers 100 rounds at World Shooting Complex in Sparta if you get COVID vaccine

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is aiming to increase vaccinations in nearby Randolph County with an offer of free shooting targets for people who visit a mobile vaccination site at the Worldwide Shooting and Recreation Complex in Sparta.

The state announced Tuesday a mobile site will be opened at the complex from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15th and operated by the Illinois National Guard. Anyone 18 years of age and older who gets vaccinated at the site will receive 100 free targets of trap, skeet or sporting clays for use at the WSRC.

“These vaccines are incredibly effective and protective for the person who gets them, but just as important, they make the whole community safer: that means your grandparents, your elderly neighbors, your friends who might have a weaker immune system,” Pritzker said.

The targets are redeemable through Oct. 2021, excluding days of major sporting events and are values between $26 and $35 depending on the target.

Additionally, the governor announced the Amateur Trapshooting Association Grand American World Trapshooting Championships would return to the complete after being canceled last year due to COVID-19, a decision that drew heavy criticism of Pritzker from local representatives and officials.

The WSRC mobile site will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents. To make an appointment to book a vaccine at the mobile site, go to https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/qqvjg-51/.