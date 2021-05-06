Belleville mass vaccination site to temporarily close because of incoming weather

The mass vaccination site at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds will close Thursday due to incoming inclement weather.

Officials with the St. Clair County Health Department said the COVID-19 vaccination site will close temporarily until a possibly severe storm passes over the area and estimated the site may be closed for around an hour or more.

Officials said anyone with an appointment today can come back to the site without an appointment.

The National Weather Service reported thunderstorms would be moving into the area before 1 p.m. Thursday.