Coronavirus

Illinois will loosen COVID-19 restrictions on Friday. Here’s what changes.

By Belleville News-Democrat

Illinois will loosen COVID-19 restrictions Friday. The “bridge phase” of the Restore Illinois plan, is the last phase before full reopening, Phase 5.

The bridge phase increases capacity for indoor and outdoor events. There are no capacity limits in the full reopening phase, which could begin as soon as June 11.

The Centers for Disease Control announced revised guidance Thursday for wearing masks indoors. The new recommendations say people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 “can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday he will revise his executive orders in line with the new guidance.

Masks are still required while traveling in planes, buses and trains, regardless of vaccination status, and for those in health care settings, correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

Here’s a look at the restrictions still in place during the bridge phase and how they differ from the state’s previous stage, Phase 4.

COVID-19 restrictions for the bridge to Phase 5

COVID-19 restrictions for Phase 4

