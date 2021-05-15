Coronavirus
Fully vaccinated? These southwestern IL stores say you can (or can’t) ditch your mask
With the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask guidelines for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, some businesses are allowing customers to enter their stores without masks.
On Thursday the CDC announced people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks or physically distance while both indoors and outdoors.
Here’s how local grocery stores and other businesses in the metro-east are reacting to the decision.
Walmart & Sam’s Club: Walmart and Sam’s Club announced Friday fully vaccinated employees and customers will not need to wear a mask while inside all of its locations in the U.S starting Tuesday.
Schnucks: Customers and employees are still required to wear masks while inside Schnucks stores, but a spokesperson with the grocery chain said a review is in progress of the mask policy at the store following the CDC’s new guidelines.
Target: In a statement, Target said it is continuing to require all coronavirus safety measures in its stores, including masks and social distancing, while the business reviews and evaluates the CDC’s new guidance.
Walgreens: Walgreens is currently reviewing the new guidance from the CDC but is currently still requiring the use of masks inside of its stores.
Dierbergs: Dierbergs did not respond to a request from The News-Democrat on whether it was revising or reviewing its mask policy, but according to its website, it still requires customers and staff to wear masks while inside its stores.
CVS: In a statement, CVS said its reevaluating mask policies based on the new CDC guidance but currently is still requiring customers and staff wear masks.
The Belleville News-Democrat will update this story as more information becomes available.
