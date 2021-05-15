Schnucks announces masks no longer required when shopping in stores

Customers who shop at Schnucks will no longer need to wear a mask while shopping, the local grocery chain announced today.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, Schnucks announced that effective immediately customers who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks inside the store. However, staff members will still need to wear masks while working.

On Thursday the CDC announced people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks or physically distance while both indoors and outdoors.

Schnucks operated 111 stores in the midwest region. A spokesperson with Schnucks said the policy will continue to be reviewed.