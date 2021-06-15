BJC HealthCare will require employees get vaccinated against COVID

This file photo shows a healthcare worker preparing a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic hosted by the East Side Health District. BJC HealthCare employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 15, the business announced Tuesday. dholtmann@bnd.com

BJC HealthCare employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 15, the business announced Tuesday.

The September deadline was set to help BJC get ahead of the annual influenza and respiratory illness season, according to a news release.

“As the traditional season for respiratory viral illness, the fall will bring a high risk of resurgence of COVID-19,” the news release says. “With full vaccination of staff, BJC plans to be as prepared as possible when many viral illnesses with similar symptoms will be circulating.”

Some employees may be granted a medical or religious exception.

Nearly 75% of BJC employees have already been vaccinated.

BJC is one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States, with 15 hospitals and multiple health service organizations in the greater St. Louis area, including Alton Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital Shiloh, all in the metro-east.