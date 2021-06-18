Madison County’s COVID mass vaccination site, last in southwest IL, will close in July

Madison County has announced its COVID-19 mass vaccination will close July 3, marking the end of mass vaccination sites in the metro-east.

The site is at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.

A total of 106,053 people have been vaccinated in Madison County as of Thursday, or roughly 40.10% of the county’s population.

The vaccination site has been open since mid-January and has served as Madison County’s main distribution point for the COVID-19 vaccine. The Illinois National Guard has helped run the site since February.

“Having a mass vaccination site has served its purpose by providing a consistent location in which we had the capacity to vaccinate up to 3,000 people per day. But with the vaccine more readily available throughout the county now, the need for a mass vaccination site is coming to a close,” said Madison County Health Department Director Toni Corona.

St. Clair County closed its mass vaccination site in late May. The county has currently vaccinated 100,256 people, or 38.40% of its population.

Both counties will continue to offer vaccinations at different sites for the foreseeable future.

People who are seeking COVID shots can still get vaccinated at the convention center June 20, 25, 27 and 29 and July 1 and July 3. The site is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m and takes appointments and walk-ins. To schedule a vaccine with Madison County visit www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health.