St. Louis City, County recommend masks for vaccinated people as Delta variant spreads

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic hosted by The East Side Health District. They have been holding vaccine clinics at the Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizens Center in East St. Louis as well as other locations. dholtmann@bnd.com

St. Louis City and County health departments recommended Thursday that vaccinated residents resume wearing masks indoors when around people whose vaccination status is unknown because of the emergence of a highly transmissible variant of the COVID-19 virus.

St. Louis metropolitan region health officials had relaxed face covering measures as vaccination rates increased. They revised that guidance as the Delta variant continued to spread rapidly in areas of Missouri where vaccination rates are low and hospitalizations on the rise.

Unvaccinated people are at a higher risk of severe complications, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

“As we monitor the Delta variant, we are seeing that it’s spreading fast, and data shows it is more infectious and impacting younger segments of the population,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of the City of St. Louis Department of Health, in a news release.

Dr. Faisal Khan, acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, said the “pandemic is not over.”

“The virus and its variants present a real and imminent danger to the health of people in the St. Louis region. We must encourage vaccination and continued precautions,” Khan said in the news release.

While COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective even against the Delta variant, vaccinated people can still catch the virus. They may unknowingly spread it to unvaccinated people.

The health officials urged people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Information about where to find a vaccine is available at vaccines.gov, on the county’s Vaccination Events website and on the city’s COVID-19 Vaccine information page.