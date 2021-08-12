New COVID-19 cases in St. Clair County are trending younger

During Wednesday’s weekly press conference, St. Clair County officials announced more rising COVID-19 data.

Most notably, they outlined the increase in cases among younger people:

Over the last four weeks, 63% of county cases have been individuals under the age of 40 and 26% of the cases have been people under the age of 21.





Over the seven days, cases for under the age of 10 increase by three percentage points.

12% of the cases currently in the county are children 10 and under.

15% of the cases currently in the county are individuals 11-21.

Only 4% of the cases in the county are individuals 71 and above.

“We are definitely seeing some increases in those younger age groups,” St. Clair County Health Department Director Myla Blandford said.

Overall, for the week of Aug. 5-11, officials announced 775 new positive cases. The county also reported two new deaths Wednesday, bringing the totals to 34,755 cases and 493 deaths since the pandemic began.

For the first time since St. Clair County started tracking data, all 27 zip codes reported increases. Blandford also announced Wednesday that 61 county residents are hospitalized due to COVID, up from 52 a week ago. Additionally, she said seven individuals are on ventilators, up from one last week.

“This really warrants discussion. We are seeing the numbers changing and headed in the wrong direction,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said.

Blandford also said 49% of St. Clair County’s cases are of the delta variant and 47% of the alpha variant.

St. Clair County is part of what the Illinois Department of Public Health classifies as Region 4, which also includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, and Washington counties.

For Region 4, Blandford announced 124 individuals are hospitalized due to COVID, up from 87 a week ago. Meanwhile, the number of people from Region 4 on a ventilator jumped from five last week to 14 on Wednesday.

“The virus doesn’t care about what your political beliefs are. What we do care about are these numbers we’re showing you today,” St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said.

Meanwhile, nearby Madison County reported 148 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 33,365 since the pandemic began. The county did not report any new deaths Wednesday and remains at 539. The Madison County Health Department also reported 47 patients hospitalized due to COVID with seven individuals on a ventilator.

Positivity rate, ICU bed data

Positivity rate is one key metric the Illinois Department of Public Health measures. Here is a brief look at the seven-day rate fluctuations for Region 4 and its counties from one week ago and one month ago, according to the most recent data released by the state health department Wednesday:

Region 4: 10.2% on Aug. 8; 10.3% on Aug. 1; and 7.1% on July 9.

Bond County: 10.4% on Aug. 8; 2.9% on Aug. 1; and 4.4% on July 9.

Clinton County: 7.6% on Aug. 8; 11.5% on Aug. 1; and 2.1% on July 9.

Madison County: 10.9% on Aug. 8; 10.9% on Aug. 1; and 7.7% on July 9.

Monroe County: 9.8% on Aug. 8; 11.1% on Aug. 1; and 10.7% on July 9.

Randolph County: 8.4% on Aug. 8; 8.2% on Aug. 1; and 7.6% on July 9.

St. Clair County: 10.6% on Aug. 8; 10.2% on Aug. 1; and 7.1% on July 9.

Washington County: 9.2% on Aug. 8; 16.2% on Aug. 1; and 5.8% on July 9.

Another key metric is ICU bed availability, which stayed at 20% a second-straight day Wednesday, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health. That figure stood at 28% one week ago and at 31% a month ago. If the ICU bed availability dips below 20% for three consecutive day, mitigations could be reimposed.

Vaccination data

As far as vaccines administered, per Wednesday’s data, 6,505,315 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, or 51.06%. That’s an increase of 64,756 from two weeks ago.

Here is the latest vaccination data from Region 4:

Bond County: 5,993 people have been fully vaccinated, or 36.04% of the population. That's an increase of 76 people from one week ago.

Clinton County: 16,636 people have been fully vaccinated, or 44.20% of the population. That's an increase of 119 people from one week ago.

Madison County: 119,933 people have been fully vaccinated, or 45.35% of the population. That's an increase of 2,129 people from one week ago.

Monroe County: 16,716 people have been fully vaccinated, or 48.69% of the population. That's an increase of 231 people from one week ago.

Randolph County: 12,291 people have been fully vaccinated, or 38.28% of the population. That's an increase of 146 people from one week ago.

St. Clair County: 113,217 people have been fully vaccinated, or 43.37% of the population. That's an increase of 1,899 people from one week ago.

Washington County: 5,986 people have been fully vaccinated, or 43.25% of the population. That's an increase of 67 people from one week ago.

Overall, 290,839 metro-east residents have been fully vaccinated out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region, or approximately 44%. That’s an increase of 4,667 people from one week ago and an uptick of 10,017 the past two weeks combined.