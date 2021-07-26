How will St. Louis mask mandate affect southwestern Illinois stores?

Schnucks announced it will enforce state mandates for wearing masks as protection against COVID-19. Masks are required in Missouri effective Monday, but remain optional for vaccinated citizens in Illinois.

A new mask mandate started in St. Louis County and city on Monday in indoor public places even for people who have gotten the COVID vaccine but large retailers have not changed their mask policies for stores across the river in the metro-east.

Companies such as Schnucks, Dierbergs and Target have told customers that they will follow the coronavirus guidelines set by local health officials.

Illinois officials have not reinstated a mask mandate like St. Louis County and city has done.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week he hasn’t ruled out restrictions due to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases and the state has placed St. Clair, Madison and Monroe counties on a coronavirus warning list.

“In accordance with local health departments in municipalities which have not updated their face mask requirements, Schnucks will not be requiring fully-vaccinated customers, teammates or vendors to wear face coverings,” Schnucks said in a statement regarding stores outside of St. Louis County and city.