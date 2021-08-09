HSHS Hospitals in southwestern IL to restrict visitation rules due to COVID-19 surge

Visitor restrictions put in place at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family Hospital Greenville have been updated due to an increase in COVID-19 numbers in the region. dholtmann@bnd.com

HSHS Hospitals in the metro-east are restricting visitor guidelines in response to a surge of COVID-19 positivity rates in the area.

In a press release, HSHS announced all of its hospitals, including HSHS St. Elizabeth’s in O’Fallon, St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese and Highland, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital Greenville updated their guidelines to only allow one visitor per patient with some exceptions. The new policies will take effect next Monday.

Additionally, masks will still be mandatory inside the hospitals.

Here are the new guidelines:

Emergency Adult patient: One visitor who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of the visit.

One visitor who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of the visit. Emergency Pediatric patient: Two parents and/or guardians who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.

Two parents and/or guardians who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit. • Adult inpatients: One visitor per patient per day during the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. • Pediatrics inpatients: Two parents or guardians allowed.

One visitor per patient per day during the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. • Two parents or guardians allowed. • Women and infants center (St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese only): Two support persons who must stay the same for the duration of the hospital stay.

Two support persons who must stay the same for the duration of the hospital stay. • End-of-life patients: Two visitors at a time.

Two visitors at a time. Surgery (inpatient and outpatient): One visitor in the patient room for the duration of the surgical procedure.

One visitor in the patient room for the duration of the surgical procedure. Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services: One visitor may accompany the patient or wait in designated waiting areas.

One visitor may accompany the patient or wait in designated waiting areas. Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments: One support person.

COVID-19 positive patients or anyone being tested for COVID-19 will not be allowed to have visitors.