Coronavirus

HSHS Hospitals in southwestern IL to restrict visitation rules due to COVID-19 surge

Visitor restrictions put in place at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family Hospital Greenville have been updated due to an increase in COVID-19 numbers in the region.
Visitor restrictions put in place at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family Hospital Greenville have been updated due to an increase in COVID-19 numbers in the region. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

HSHS Hospitals in the metro-east are restricting visitor guidelines in response to a surge of COVID-19 positivity rates in the area.

In a press release, HSHS announced all of its hospitals, including HSHS St. Elizabeth’s in O’Fallon, St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese and Highland, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital Greenville updated their guidelines to only allow one visitor per patient with some exceptions. The new policies will take effect next Monday.

Additionally, masks will still be mandatory inside the hospitals.

Here are the new guidelines:

Mother Baltimore

A bi-weekly conversation about how we're covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

COVID-19 positive patients or anyone being tested for COVID-19 will not be allowed to have visitors.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service