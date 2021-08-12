Coronavirus

Here’s a county-by-county look at COVID-19 infection rates across southwestern Illinois

Seven-day positivity rates for southwestern Illinois counties remain high while again showing fluctuations from the past week.

Positivity rate is one key metric the Illinois Department of Public Health measures to determine whether to reinstate restrictions.

Below are some trends for Region 4 — which includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties — from Aug. 5-11, according to data released by the state health department Wednesday.

Here is a more detailed look at the seven-day rate fluctuations for Region 4 counties from one week ago and one month ago, according to the most recent data released by the state health department Wednesday:

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons stressed vaccinations to lower these numbers during Wednesday’s weekly press conference.

“For those of you out there that know somebody who hasn’t been vaccinated, please, I beg of you, try to convince them — family members, your neighbors, whatever it may be — because we will not get this thing back to where it was if we don’t get these numbers back going the opposite way,” he said.

