HSHS to offer third COVID-19 vaccine doses in O’Fallon. Here’s who is eligible.

HSHS Hospitals began offering COVID-19 boosters to patients with compromised immune systems in O’Fallon and elsewhere on Thursday.

HSHS officials announced third shots of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would begin being administered at HSHS Drive-Thru Care in O’Fallon at 406 Hartman Ln beginning Thursday. Vaccine appointments are available Tuesday and Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. and can be scheduled by calling 1-844-217-4707 or at www.hshs.org/vaccine.

According to HSHS, it’s not been recommended that people who had a Johnson and Johnson vaccine receive a booster, but studies are ongoing.

Boosters are also being offered in Decatur and Springfield at HSHS Drive-Thru Care sites.

Who should get a third dose of COVID vaccine?

According to HSHS, guidelines include immunocompromised people who have:

been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

advanced or untreated HIV infection

active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Can I get a third dose if I’m not immunocompromised?

The hospitals intend to make third doses available to people who are non-immunocompromised at a later date. That rollout will mirror President Joe Biden’s plan for vaccine booster shots starting in September, according to the release.

“The rollout of third doses will be similar to the first round of vaccinations in December and January, with vaccines triaged first to those with a highest instance of exposure, such as the immunocompromised,” said James Bock, MD, HSHS Medical Group chief physician executive in a statement. “Thankfully the mRNA vaccines are more widely available now.”