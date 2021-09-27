Coronavirus
St. Clair County scheduling COVID-19 booster shots in Belleville. Here’s who is eligible
COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are now available at St. Clair County’s 330 West Main location.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters are available at the St. Clair County Health Department location beginning today, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. ,for populations recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
People eligible for booster shots include:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long term-care settings
- People 50 years or older with underlying medical conditions
Frontline workers and people 18 to 49 years old with underlying conditions may be considered for booster shots as well, on a case by case basis.
According to the CDC, frontline workers include:
- First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)
- Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)
- Food and agriculture workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Corrections workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Public transit workers
- Grocery store workers
Individuals seeking a booster shot must be at least six months out from their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The health department is recommending people seeking a shot book an appointment beforehand. Appointments can be made at www.co.st-clair.il.us/Departments/Health-Department/COVID-19-Information.
This story was originally published September 27, 2021 12:42 PM.
