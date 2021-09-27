St. Clair County scheduling COVID-19 booster shots in Belleville. Here’s who is eligible

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are now available at St. Clair County’s 330 West Main location.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters are available at the St. Clair County Health Department location beginning today, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. ,for populations recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

People eligible for booster shots include:

People 65 years and older and residents in long term-care settings

People 50 years or older with underlying medical conditions

Frontline workers and people 18 to 49 years old with underlying conditions may be considered for booster shots as well, on a case by case basis.

According to the CDC, frontline workers include:

First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

Individuals seeking a booster shot must be at least six months out from their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The health department is recommending people seeking a shot book an appointment beforehand. Appointments can be made at www.co.st-clair.il.us/Departments/Health-Department/COVID-19-Information.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 12:42 PM.