How many parents would get young children vaccinated against COVID? What a poll found

A new poll found a slim majority of parents would get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Gallup poll released Tuesday found 55% of parents with children under 12 plan to get them a coronavirus vaccine when one is authorized for use in younger kids while 45% said they don’t plan to. The poll also found that a slimmer majority of parents are worried that their children will contract the virus.

The poll, conducted Sept. 13-19, surveyed 4,034 adults, including 647 parents of children younger than 12. It has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points and a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points for results based on the sample of parents with younger children.

The results comes as Pfizer and BioNTech, the makers of one of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S., have said their vaccine appears to be safe and effective in children ages 5-11 and that they will soon seek authorization for its emergency use among that age group. It also comes as COVID-19 cases among children are increasing in the U.S.

Willingness to get younger kids vaccinated

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we're covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While the poll found an overall majority of parents are willing to get their younger children vaccinated against COVID-19, results varied largely based on their political party identification and vaccination status.

Eighty-three percent of Democrats surveyed said they would get their children under age 12 a coronavirus vaccine while 50% of independents and 21% of Republicans said the same, the poll found.

Meanwhile, 82% of parents who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus said they would get their younger children vaccinated while 1% of parents who do not plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine said the same.

The poll also found 53% of parents with children under age 18 are worried about their child catching the virus.

Twenty-one percent said they are “very worried” while 32% said they are “somewhat worried.” An additional 24% said they are “not too worried” while 23% said they are “not worried at all.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Within that group, parents of children under 12 are more worried than those with children aged 12 to 18 — 56% vs. 46%, respectively,” Gallup said of the results. “This is likely due, at least in part, to the fact that the younger children cannot yet be vaccinated.”

Among parents of children under age 12 who said they are “very worried” about their children getting infected, 90% said they would get them vaccinated. Among those who are “somewhat worried,” 72% said the same. Meanwhile, 45% and 7% of parents who are “not too worried” or “not worried at all” said the same, respectively.

The COVID-19 vaccine and children

Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday they submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration data on their COVID-19 vaccine trials in children ages 5-11. The companies said they expected to formally request emergency use authorization in the “coming weeks.”

The vaccine is already fully approved for people ages 16 and older and available under emergency use authorization for those ages 12-15. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are also available under emergency use for people ages 18 and older.

Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that a smaller dose of their vaccine — a third of the amount given to adults and teens — appears to be safe and highly effective in children ages 5-11. When given two of those doses 21 days apart, the companies said the “antibody response” in that age group was “comparable to those recorded in a previous Pfizer-BioNTech study in people 16 to 25 years of age” who were given the larger dose.

“Further, the COVID-19 vaccine was well tolerated, with side effects generally comparable to those observed in participants 16 to 25 years of age,” the companies said.

The data comes as COVID-19 cases among children are increasing.

“Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240 percent in the U.S. — underscoring the public health need for vaccination,” Albert Bourla, Pfizer chairman and CEO said in a statement last week. “These trial results provide a strong foundation for seeking authorization of our vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, and we plan to submit them to the FDA and other regulators with urgency.”

One in four COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are among children, according to Gallup.

“While more Americans are getting vaccinated each day, the national vaccination rate is still far from universal coverage and lags that of other nations,” Gallup said. “If the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds receives FDA authorization, more than 28 million additional Americans will be eligible for immunization.”