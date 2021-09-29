Coronavirus

How many have received COVID vaccine in southwest Illinois? Here’s a ZIP by ZIP update

How many people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in your ZIP code?

The Illinois Department of Public Health tracks vaccinations by zip code and updates the data weekly.

Currently, 320,596 of the 660,223 people who live in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Washington, Bond, Monroe and Randolph counties have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s 7,379 more fully vaccinated people since last week.

IDPH’s vaccination tracker does not account for vaccinations provided by federal government agencies including the Department of Defense, Veterans Health and the Bureau of Prisons. According to IDPH, that accounts for roughly 270,000 doses in Illinois. Those vaccinations are not included in the data listed below.

Here are the vaccination rates in ZIP codes in the metro-east as of this past week, from least vaccinated ZIP code to most vaccinated ZIP code:

To see how many people have been vaccinated in your ZIP code, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-zip-code.

Editor’s Note: Numbers with + in parentheses are the number of new vaccinations since last Wednesday.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 1:30 PM.

