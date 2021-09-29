How many have received COVID vaccine in southwest Illinois? Here’s a ZIP by ZIP update

How many people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in your ZIP code?

The Illinois Department of Public Health tracks vaccinations by zip code and updates the data weekly.

Currently, 320,596 of the 660,223 people who live in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Washington, Bond, Monroe and Randolph counties have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s 7,379 more fully vaccinated people since last week.

IDPH’s vaccination tracker does not account for vaccinations provided by federal government agencies including the Department of Defense, Veterans Health and the Bureau of Prisons. According to IDPH, that accounts for roughly 270,000 doses in Illinois. Those vaccinations are not included in the data listed below.

Here are the vaccination rates in ZIP codes in the metro-east as of this past week, from least vaccinated ZIP code to most vaccinated ZIP code:

East St. Louis (62204) — 1,557 (+19) people fully vaccinated, or 19.58% of the population





Centreville (62207) — 2,115 (+21) people fully vaccinated, or 23.73% of the population





Venice (62090) — 331 (+4) people fully vaccinated, or 25.6% of the population

East St. Louis (62201) — 1,950 (+31) people fully vaccinated, or 25.76% of the population

Cahokia (62206) — 3,995 (+59) people fully vaccinated, or 26.42% of the population





South Roxana (62087) — 655 (+5) people fully vaccinated, or 30.16% of the population

Madison (62060) — 1,389 (+14) people fully vaccinated, or 30.29% of the population

Hartford (62048) — 562 (+6) people fully vaccinated, or 30.73% of the population

Chester (62233) — 2,989 (+51) people fully vaccinated, or 30.88% of the population

Scott Air Force Base (62225) — 1,592 (+32) people fully vaccinated, or 31.05% of the population

Irvington (62848) — 226 (+5) people fully vaccinated, or 31.56% of the population

Brooklyn (62059) — 144 (+4) people fully vaccinated, or 31.86% of the population





Centreville (62203) — 2,690 (+29) people fully vaccinated, or 32.55% of the population

Prairie du Rocher (62277) — 444 (+7) people fully vaccinated, or 32.58% of the population

Tilden (62292) — 293 (+5) people fully vaccinated, or 33.11% of the population

New Douglas (62074) — 445 (+7) people fully vaccinated, or 33.38% of the population





Lenzburg (62255) — 428 (+5) people fully vaccinated, or 33.46% of the population





East Carondelet (62240) — 599 (+9) people fully vaccinated, or 34.68% of the population

Dupo (62239) —1,729 (+30) people fully vaccinated, or 36.67% of the population





Richview (62877) — 211 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 36.7% of the population





Evansville (62242) — 532 (+12) people fully vaccinated, or 36.82% of the population





East St. Louis (62205) — 2,958 (+39) people fully vaccinated, or 36.94% of the population

Rockwood (62280) — 172 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 38.65% of the population

Sorento (62086) — 498 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 39.43% of the population





Smithboro (62284) — 217 (+1) people fully vaccinated, or 39.53% of the population





Pocahontas (62275) — 1,483 (+20) people fully vaccinated, or 40.03% of the population

Beckemeyer (62219) — 383 (+6) people fully vaccinated, or 40.15% of the population

Livingston (62058) — 304 (+3) people fully vaccinated, or 40.16% of the population

Mulberry Grove (62262) — 604 (+15) people fully vaccinated, or 40.19% of the population

New Athens (62264) — 1,519 (+16) people fully vaccinated, or 40.56% of the population

Cottage Hills (62018) — 1,231 (+17) people fully vaccinated, or 40.57% of the population

Greenville (62246) — 4,077 (+70) people fully vaccinated, or 41.12% of the population

Baldwin (62217) — 310 (+8) people fully vaccinated, or 41.44% of the population

Granite City/Pontoon Beach (62040) — 17,684 (+193) people fully vaccinated, or 41.66% of the population

Sparta (62286) — 2,561 (+41) people fully vaccinated, or 41.91% of the population

Steeleville (62288) — 1,310 (+30) people fully vaccinated, or 42.34% of the population

Pierron (62273) — 125 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 42.52% of the population

Bartelsto (62218) — 777 (+15) people fully vaccinated, or 42.69% of the population

Ellis Grove (62241) — 423 (+11) people fully vaccinated, or 42.77% of the population

Ashley (62808) — 616 (+10) people fully vaccinated, or 42.84% of the population





Keyesport (62253) — 253 (+4) people fully vaccinated, or 43.4% of the population

Pinckneyville (62274) — 3,421 (+71) people fully vaccinated, or 43.54% of the population

Carlyle (62231) — 3,240 (+51) people fully vaccinated, or 43.57% of the population

East Alton (62024) — 4,345 (+48) people fully vaccinated, or 43.82% of the population

Coulterville (62237) — 1,078 (+14) people fully vaccinated, or 44.27% of the population

Worden (62097) — 1,387 (+10) people fully vaccinated, or 45.27% of the population





Holyeton (62803) — 491 (+6) people fully vaccinated, or 45.55% of the population





Alton (62002) — 14,163 (+146) people fully vaccinated, or 45.6% of the population





Moro (62067) — 1,263 (+14) people fully vaccinated, or 45.84% of the population

Marissa (62257) — 1,263 (+34) people fully vaccinated, or 45.86% of the population

Roxana (62084) — 678 (+0) people fully vaccinated, or 46.31% of the population

Valmeyer (62295) — 718 (+8) people fully vaccinated, or 46.41% of the population

Wood River (62095) — 4,941 (+54) people fully vaccinated, or 47.26% of the population

Red Bud (62278) — 3,100 (+41) people fully vaccinated, or 47.38% of the population





Lebanon (62254) — 3,008 (+29) people fully vaccinated, or 47.81% of the population





Hoffman (62250) — 222 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 48.16% of the population

Albers (62215) — 920 (+12) people fully vaccinated, or 48.24% of the population

Addieville (62214) — 606 (+11) people fully vaccinated, or 48.79% of the population

Bethalto (62010) — 5,583 (+67) people fully vaccinated, or 49.16% of the population

Summerfield (62289) — 173 (+0) people fully vaccinated, or 49.29% of the population

Belleville (62221) — 14,987 (+162) people fully vaccinated, or 49.5% of the population

Collinsville (62234) — 16,152 (+196) people fully vaccinated, or 49.81% of the population





New Baden (62265) — 2,197 (+22) people fully vaccinated, or 50.03% of the population

Okawville/Covington (62271) — 1,082 (+12) people fully vaccinated, or 50.26% of the population

Oakdale/Lively Grove (62268) — 360 (+8) people fully vaccinated, or 50.56% of the population

Alhambra (62001) — 924 (+4) people fully vaccinated, or 51.45% of the population

Nashville (62263) — 2,613 (+36) people fully vaccinated, or 51.91% of the population

Hecker (62248) — 203 (+1) people fully vaccinated, or 51.92% of the population

Columbia (62236) — 7,149 (+55) people fully vaccinated, or 51.97% of the population

Marine (62061) — 878 (+8) people fully vaccinated, or 52.54% of the population

Belleville (62220) — 9,667 (+94) people fully vaccinated, or 52.82% of the population

Fults (62244) — 483 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 53.85% of the population

Fairview Heights (62208) — 8,942 (+185) people fully vaccinated, or 54.14% of the population





Caseyville (62232) — 3,646 (+42) people fully vaccinated, or 54.38% of the population

Belleville/Swansea (62226) — 15,640 (+156) people fully vaccinated, or 54.56% of the population

Saint Jacob (62281) — 1,481 (+13) people fully vaccinated, or 54.61% of the population





Godfrey (62035) — 9,047 (+100) people fully vaccinated, or 54.76% of the population

Millstadt (62260) — 4,055 (+28) people fully vaccinated, or 54.76% of the population

Highland (62249) — 8,512 (+100) people fully vaccinated, or 54.89% of the population

Germantown (62245) — 930 (+15) people fully vaccinated, or 54.96% of the population

Belleville (62223) — 8,983 (+115) people fully vaccinated, or 55.08% of the population

Trenton (62293) — 2,474 (+27) people fully vaccinated, or 55.88% of the population





Breese (62230) — 3,511 (+37) people fully vaccinated, or 55.92% of the population

Dorsey (62021) — 517 (+6) people fully vaccinated, or 56.2% of the population

Freeburg (62243) — 3,258 (+32) people fully vaccinated, or 56.22% of the population

Edwardsville (62025) — 19,314 (+136) people fully vaccinated, or 56.29% of the population

Aviston (62216) — 1,551 (+16) people fully vaccinated, or 56.56% of the population

Waterloo (62298) — 9,475 (+96) people fully vaccinated, or 57.05% of the population

Mascoutah/Fayetteville (62258) — 5,396 (+72) people fully vaccinated, or 58.32% of the population

Troy (62294) — 8,342 (+92) people fully vaccinated, or 59.09% of the population

Smithton (62285) — 2,689 (+31) people fully vaccinated, or 60.62% of the population

Glen Carbon (62034) — 8,340 (+66) people fully vaccinated, or 61.02% of the population

Maryville (62062) — 4,996 (+31) people fully vaccinated, or 62.39% of the population

O’Fallon (62269) — 19,988 (+195) people fully vaccinated, or 62.41% of the population

Du Bois (62831) — 258 (+5) people fully vaccinated, or 62.62% of the population

Hamel (62046) — 500 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 65.02% of the population

Radom (62876) — 109 (+1) people fully vaccinated, or 68.55% of the population

New Memphis (62266) — 60 (+0) people fully vaccinated, or 68.97% of the population

St. Libory (62282) — 328 (+5) people fully vaccinated, or 80.79% of the population

To see how many people have been vaccinated in your ZIP code, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-zip-code.

Editor’s Note: Numbers with + in parentheses are the number of new vaccinations since last Wednesday.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 1:30 PM.