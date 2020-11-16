Salaries and wages of Triad School District employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Triad School District employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2019, the latest figures available, was District Superintendent Leigh Lewis, who was paid $172,966, according to records provided to the BND through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Lewis was named Triad School District superintendent in 2007 and a “Superintendent of Distinction” by the Illinois Association of School Administrators in 2016. She has worked in the education system for roughly 30 years.

Triad High School Principal Rodney Winslow was the second-highest earner employed by the district, bringing in $117,317, the records show.

The district’s special education director, Linda Kowalski, was third on the list with a salary of $115,068.

Assistant Superintendent Kennan Fagan earned the fourth-highest pay with a salary of $113,226, and the fifth-highest earner was Triad Middle School Principal Matt Noyes at $104,458.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.