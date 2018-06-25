Toys R Us and Babies R Us in Fairview Heights will close by the end of the week

Still thinking about making a trip to Toys R Us before the toy chain closes for good? The clock is ticking: You have a four days left to pick through what's left.

Located at 120 Commerce Lane, the Fairview Heights store and remaining Toys R Us and Babies R Us locations across the country will close Friday, according to an email sent to customers Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, Toys R Us had dropped discounts to 60 to 80 percent off; around the bend at Babies R Us, customers picked through what was left of a 90 percent off sale.

Only a few bedding sets, a couple strollers and toiletries for infants remained on store shelves.

Pro tip: Bring your credit card if you plan to shop. The store will not accept cash, checks or debit as payment.

A small rack of clothing in Babies R Us offered an 80 percent off discount, other than that most of the store was roped off. Fixtures in both stores are 50 percent off or more.

The pickings aren’t quite as slim at Toys R Us in Fairview Heights where there are plenty of Elena of Avalor dolls to go around. You can walk away with one for just under $5.

The toy store also has plenty of mystery toy boxes left. You’ll not allowed to peek inside before purchasing one, but if you’re brave enough to buy one you might be pleasantly surprised (or severely disappointed). Other big ticket items still on the shelf include a motorized food truck ($44), a Mickey Mouse workshop ($24) and a 20-foot tall Ninja Steel playset ($30).

As for the vacant buildings that will be left behind as a result of the closure, Fairview Heights Economic Development Director Paul Ellis doesn't expect them to sit empty for long.

The buildings are in a highly coveted area and will be auctioned off, he said. Around the country stores are being auctioned off as the company prepares to get rid of its remaining assets.

Both Babies R Us and Toys R Us will close as a result of filing Chapter 7 bankruptcy.