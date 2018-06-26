Police investigate after man's body found near burning car in East St. Louis

Police were investigating after a man's body was found lying next to a burning car around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in East St. Louis.
Assistant East St. Louis Fire Chief George McClellan said his department received a call at 1:15 a.m. about a vehicle fire at 3906 Converse Ave. Half way to the call, McClellan said, an adjustment was made and the call came in as a structure fire.
He said that he arrived on scene about five minutes later and the crew began suppressing the fire. While work, McClellan said they saw the body of a black man lying next to the vehicle that was on fire.
Crews checked the person for a pulse and did not find one, McClellan said. He called Illinois State Police, the coroner and the state fire marshal.
McClellan said it took about half an hour to get the fire and no one was injured.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said the man was pronounced dead at 2:08 a.m. At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday Dye said they had no identified the remains and were working to do so.
An autopsy was scheduled for later today. Dye confirmed the man's body was completely burned.
Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Craig Nolan said police are treating it as a homicide but did not release additional information.
The identity of the man has not been released by the coroner.
The man was described as being between 25 to 45 years old, according to other media reports.
