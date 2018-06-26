Two found dead in Granite City; coroner believes deaths were drug-related

A man and a woman found dead in Granite City may have died from drug-related causes, according to the Madison County coroner.
Robert S. Benda, 61, and Dorothy M. Diak, 55, were found in their home in the 1700 block of Spruce Street on Friday evening, a press release from Coroner Steve Nonn said.
Benda and Diak were pronounced dead in the house at 8:04 p.m. Benda was found in the living room, and Diak was found in the kitchen.
They were found when a concerned family member went to the house to check on them, according to the release.
As of Tuesday, officials believe the two probably died from drug-related causes and foul play was not suspected, according to the press release.
Toxicology tests will be conducted.
