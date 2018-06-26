Dupo firefighter dies after monthslong battle with colon cancer

Dupo firefighters are mourning one of their own after a battle with cancer.
Paul Morris, 49, was diagnosed last fall with stage 4 colon cancer. He had been with the Dupo Fire Department for 17 years and began chemotherapy in late September.
When Morris was diagnosed, several fellow firefighters shaved their heads in solidarity with him, though Morris hadn’t yet lost hair as a result of his treatment.
Morris died Sunday. Condolences were posted by Dupo and Cahokia first responders on social media, offering their sympathies to his wife, Kelly Morris, and the family.
“The last few days have been bittersweet for the DVFD family and we want to thank the community for the continued outpouring of support… (and) for joining us in mourning the loss of our dear friend Paul Morris,” read a statement posted on the Dupo Fire Department Facebook page.
The Dupo firefighter badge symbol on the department page had a black band on it with Morris’ initials as of Tuesday evening.
Visitation will take place 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 29 at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, with a firefighter walk-through at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 30 at the funeral home, with procession and burial in Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville.
