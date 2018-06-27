Late-night apartment fire displaces Belleville residents; cause under investigation

For Dandrea Lucado-Byrd, the night’s scares began with a popping sound.
Lucado-Byrd lives in the North High Street apartment building that caught fire Tuesday night. She had just finished eating and was about to lie down after 10 p.m. when she heard a repeated popping sound. “I kept hearing it, so finally I stood up, and I saw nothing but orange light,” she said.
The entire back of the building was on fire, according to Fire Chief Tom Pour.
Lucado-Byrd said she ran out of the building banging on doors as she went, and called 911. She said no smoke alarms went off that she could hear, but the building was full of smoke and that orange glow.
Police officers had tried to get to a man back in the apartment most heavily damaged, but Fire Chief Tom Pour said the smoke was too thick for them to reach the man. However, the man was able to get out and has been treated for smoke inhalation, Pour said.
The fire was put out fairly quickly, Pour said, but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the building and fire damage to the original apartment.
The cause of the fire was not immediately apparent. The fire investigation unit was on scene with dogs, and Pour said they may have an idea on the cause sometime Wednesday.
For the residents, they’re temporarily without lodging due to the smoke damage and lack of power. Lucado-Byrd said she was waiting for the American Red Cross to arrive because she didn’t have anywhere to go.
“I don’t have any family,” she said, looking at the building.
