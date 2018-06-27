Inspectors find rodents in the kitchen of this Southern Illinois country club

A country club in Murphysboro had rodents in the kitchen and no hot water during the latest health inspection, according to Jackson County officials.
Eleven total violations were found at the Jackson County Country Club, WSIL TV reported. These included signs of rodents on the floor, and on the top of the dishwasher.
Other violations considered "critical" were the hot water was not working at the time of inspection, and hot dogs and brats were not labeled with the date they were cooked.
The violations have been corrected, the inspector said, and the club has a pest control plan.
In May, the Country Club had a special of $1 hot dogs, according to its Facebook page. The Club has an 18-hole golf course and is open to the public.
