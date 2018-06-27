This metro-east barbecue restaurant was named one of the best in the country

You don’t have to travel far to find good barbecue in the metro-east, but if you want some of the best in the country, head to Doc’s Smokehouse in Edwardsville, a national barbecue industry magazine suggests.
National Barbecue News recently published its “Best of the Best Barbecue” guide, with Doc's rounding off the list for the best places to try in Illinois. 17th Street Bar & Grill in Murphysboro also made the list. No barbecue businesses in Missouri made the list.
Located at 1017 Century Drive, Doc's is known for its pork steaks that are so tender you could cut one “with a plastic spoon,” owner Susan Richardson said.
Ribs, chicken wings and burnt ends are customer favorites at Doc's, along with its signature barbecue baked beans.
Richardson and her husband, Doc, have made a name for themselves on the competition trail, and they still work hard to give the same experience and quality to their customers.
“There’s that drive to give it everything you’ve got,” Susan Richardson said. “It’s not just barbecue, it’s a craft to us.”
Doc’s was the only barbecue restaurant in the metro-east named to the list, but Richardson doesn’t want other establishments and stands to go unnoticed.
“There’s a lot of great cooks out there,” Richardson said. “There’s a lot of great barbecue in the St. Louis area.”
Want to give Doc’s a try? The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Doc’s is closed Mondays. For more information, call 618-656-6060.
Comments