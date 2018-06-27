jurisam Thinkstock
Maryville put under boil order after water main break

The entire village of Maryville is under a boil order through 10 a.m. Friday or until otherwise notified, village officials announced Wednesday.

The village announced that a "brief discontinuation" of water service prompted the boil order for any water used for drinking or food preparation. A recording at the water superintendent's office said it was a water main break.

Those in the Village of Maryville should bring water to a full rolling boil for five minutes before drinking it or using it to prepare water.

