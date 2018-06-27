Mascoutah pool not expected to open until mid-July

The Mascoutah Pool will not open on Saturday. It won't be open on the Fourth of July, either. But once it does open, Mascoutah residents will have free admission for the rest of the season.
Mascoutah city officials now estimate the pool will be open mid-July, but are saying that pool parties scheduled for the first three weeks of July can be rescheduled or the cost refunded. Swimming lessons that had been scheduled for July 9-19 are canceled.
Mascoutah residents who bought pool passes will receive a full refund, and non-Mascoutah residents can get a full refund or keep the pass for a 50 percent refund.
A news release on the Mascoutah website said the last two components of the pool — resurfacing the pool floor and installing a pool liner, and installing an enclosed slide — should take no more than two weeks. Then the pool would be filled and chemicals balanced. The final step is the Illinois Department of Public Health inspecting the pool before it can open.
Anyone with further questions can call City Hall at 618-566-2964, ext. 501.
