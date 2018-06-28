Breese school board to discuss 'separation agreement' with administrator

The Breese District 12 School Board has scheduled another closed session meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss employee issues, according to a memo posted to the school district’s office door.
After the closed session, an action item on the agenda is to "consider approving a mutual separation agreement with an administrator."
The school board previously held a closed-session meeting on June 12. No action was taken at that time. The school board also had a meeting on Monday.
The Breese School District 12 is made up of two elementary schools, Beckemeyer Elementary and Breese Elementary, and has about 640 students and 30 teachers, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.
