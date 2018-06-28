Two from metro-east charged in national Medicaid fraud sweep

Two Madison County residents face charges of Medicaid fraud in a national fraud “takedown.”





Elizabeth S. Schwarz, 55, of Highland; and Frank Coleman Stroehmer III, 62, of Granite City, have been charged with defrauding the Illinois Medicaid Home Services program after a large, coordinated effort by the U.S. Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services investigated reports of health care fraud nationwide.

According to an indictment handed down in the Southern District of Illinois in federal court, Schwarz was a beneficiary of the Illinois Home Services Program funded by Medicaid, and Stroehmer was one of her personal assistants. They allegedly received payment for services that were never performed.

Arraignment was scheduled for July 9. Each count of health care fraud is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

The national sweep led to charges against 601 defendants in 55 federal districts, costing approximately $2 billion in false claims, prosecutors said.



