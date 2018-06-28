Two killed in I-70 crash with semi stopped on shoulder

Two people were killed Tuesday evening in a car crash in Fayette County, and another person was seriously injured.
A 2017 Volkswagen Jetta was eastbound on Interstate 70 in Fayette County at about 6:20 p.m. when it drifted onto the shoulder at a high rate of speed and struck the rear of a 2011 Freightliner semi-trailer.
Driver Michelle Davis, 36, of Allentown, Pa., and her passenger, Aerial Mclean, 30, of Silver Springs, Md., were pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was Jerry Brown, 51, of Atlanta, Ga. He was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham.
Brown was cited for improper parking on a roadway.
