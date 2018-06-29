Cahokia police search for man missing since Wednesday

Cahokia police are turning to the community for help in finding a 35-year-old man who has been reported missing since Wednesday.
Lopez "Lo" D. Brown is black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 230 pounds and bald with dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing black and white shorts and a white T shirt.
Brown lives in the 500 block of St. Leo Drive in Cahokia. His family told police they last saw him on Monday at approximately 9 p.m. near St. Helena Drive — about one and half miles from his residence, Cahokia Police Captain Dennis Plew said.
He was reported missing on Wednesday at approximately 11:30 p.m.
Brown's family says they don't believe he would leave without telling them and they added he has no medical conditions that might restrict him.
Police want anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts to call the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505.
