Tornado warnings and flash flooding hit area

Tornado warning alerts go off in Granite City and storm brings flash flooding on Madison Ave.
By
Up Next
Tornado warning alerts go off in Granite City and storm brings flash flooding on Madison Ave.
By

Metro-East News

Wind blows over moving semi during storm in Washington County

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

June 29, 2018 07:36 AM

Gusting winds blew a tractor-trailer onto its side Thursday evening on Interstate 64 in Washington County.

The semi was traveling west around 6:40 p.m. just east of Okawville during the severe storm that rocked the area, according to a release from Illinois State Police.

"The winds were strong enough to blow the Freightliner onto its side," police wrote.

The truck landed across both westbound lanes and had to be removed by a tow truck, according to the news release.

The driver of the semi, 65-year-old Brian K. Johnson and his passenger, 65-year-old Charles P. Johnson, were taken to a hospital by ambulance. Both men are from Missoula, Montana.

Additional information on their injuries was not available. No charges were filed in the accident.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

  Comments  