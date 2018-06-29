Wind blows over moving semi during storm in Washington County

Gusting winds blew a tractor-trailer onto its side Thursday evening on Interstate 64 in Washington County.
The semi was traveling west around 6:40 p.m. just east of Okawville during the severe storm that rocked the area, according to a release from Illinois State Police.
"The winds were strong enough to blow the Freightliner onto its side," police wrote.
The truck landed across both westbound lanes and had to be removed by a tow truck, according to the news release.
The driver of the semi, 65-year-old Brian K. Johnson and his passenger, 65-year-old Charles P. Johnson, were taken to a hospital by ambulance. Both men are from Missoula, Montana.
Additional information on their injuries was not available. No charges were filed in the accident.
