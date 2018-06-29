Large tree crashes onto Honda on Franklin County roadway during storm

A large tree fell and crashed onto a Honda that had been stopped on Illinois 149 near Royalton during a severe storm that rocked the area Thursday night.
Jackie L. Stacey, 45, was driving west about a half-mile east of River Road during the storm at about 7:45 p.m., according to a release from Illinois State Police. She stopped the car because she could no longer see through the rain.
While she was stopped, police say, a large tree fell and crashed onto the car. The entire front end, windshield and roof were damaged.
Police towed the car from the scene and Stacey, of Royalton, was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
