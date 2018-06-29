Carlyle and Edwardsville residents join Community Link Board of Directors

Paulette Evans and Theresa Morrison have joined the Community Link Board of Directors. Community Link is a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities through promoting community integration and self-directed living choices.
Evans, of Carlyle, recently retired from the position of chief executive officer at St. Joseph's Hospital in Breese. She volunteers on the St. Joseph's Hospital Board of Directors, Clinton County Health Board, McKendree University Honor Society and Clinton County Emergency Preparedness Committee.
Morrison, who lives in Edwardsville, developed the first classroom in the Triad School District for those with autism and has taught special education throughout her career. Morrison's son, Alex, has lived in one of Community Link's Community Integrated Living Arrangement homes for 15 years.
Five therapists join mental health practice
Counselors Associates Ltd., a mental health practice with offices in Maryville and Shiloh, has five new staff therapists — Anna Anderson, Kiesha Ford, Jaclyn Pickowitz, Tasha Shannon and Matthew Wilkinson. The therapists specialize in anxiety and depression, anger management, career counseling, stress management and more.
For more information, go online to counselorsassociates.com or call 618-972-1568.
Ear, nose and throat doctor
Dr. Paul Burk, an ear, nose and throat doctor, has joined the staff at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville. He has almost 40 years of experience in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, head and neck surgery.
Burk graduated from medical school at A.T. Still University of Health Sciences in Kirksville, Missouri. To make an appointment, call 618-857-2700.
Food Service and Dietary Professional of the Year
Marilyn Davis, the dietary supervisor at Cedar Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lebanon, has been named the Illinois Health Care Association Food Service and Dietary Professional of the Year for 2018. Almost 100 nominations were submitted for the prize from care centers around the state.
Davis has worked in the long-term care profession for 35 years.
Mike Altobella, executive director at Cedar Ridge, said in a press release, "I cannot think of anyone more deserving of such an honor. Marilyn Davis has touched the lives of hundreds of residents over the years."
