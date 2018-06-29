Storm rips roof off apartment building in Fairview Heights

Residents of an apartment building along Joseph Drive near William Holliday Elementary School had to find a place to temporarily live after the roof of the two-story building was torn off during Thursday's severe thunderstorm.
Six families were displaced, said Fairview fire Assistant Chief Jim Huelsman.
There was only one tenant in the two-story apartment building at the time, and nobody was hurt, Huelsman said.
The American Red Cross was called on Thursday to assist with those displaced.
Derion Parks on Friday retrieved some of his clothes from the apartment building.
“The upstairs was soaking wet,” Parks said. “We don’t have anywhere to stay, and we’ve got to find somewhere to go."
