Car overturns during crash in Belleville, one flees, fire department says

Belleville fire responded to a crash Monday morning when a car flipped on its side on 608 East B Street.
When firefighters arrived at 6:50 a.m., two people had crawled out of the overturned car and were not injured. The two people said, however, a third person had also been in the car and had fled, Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour said.
Pour said they do not officially know what caused the accident, but he believes the car hit a parked vehicle on the street.
When firefighters arrived, the car was still running and firefighters cut the windshield off the car in order to turn it off, Pour said.
Comments