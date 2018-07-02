Construction company will soon break ground on new headquarters in Breese

An area construction company will soon break ground on a new corporate headquarters and warehouse slated to open next summer.
Breese-based Poettker Construction Company will break ground Monday for their new 39,400 square-foot building just south of the company's current headquarters on Germantown Road.
Company President Keith Poettker said the groundbreaking comes in its 38th year of business.
“There is no better way to honor our company culture, community and longtime employees than a beautiful new headquarters that reflects our roots in our hometown of Breese,” Poettker said in a prepared statement.
The company is working with St. Louis-based architecture and interior design firm Oculus Inc. to design the new facility.
The design of the future headquarters will be styled after German "bank barns," or barns built into a bank or hillside.
Poettker Construction Company was established in 1980 and employs 124 full-time employees.
