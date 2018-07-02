Construction workers home for holiday but interstate lane reductions stay

IDOT's workers are taking a break for the holiday, but the traffic diversion cones and lane reductions continue.
Work zone speed limits remain in effect, too, a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation said, which includes the area near Hamel on Interstate 55.
A crash on I-55 near Hamel killed four people in November. Eight vehicles were involved in the crash.
Forty of the state's counties, plus the City of Chicago, have construction by IDOT this week.
For those traveling on interstates through Illinois, lane reductions continue on:
▪ Interstates 290 and 90/94 in Cook County
▪ Interstate 88 in Whiteside County
▪ Interstate 474 in Peoria and Woodford counties
▪ Interstate 72 in Pike County
▪ Interstate 70 in Fayette and Bond Counties
