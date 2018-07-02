Man killed in one-car crash in southern Illinois

One man was killed and a passenger injured when a tired driver left the road and over-corrected, the Illinois State Police said.
Jermaine T. Jackson, 41, of Chattanooga, Tenn., was killed at about 2 a.m. Monday in the crash. One passenger, a 14-year-old Navaeh C. Williams, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening; another passenger, Lytece D. Grinnage, 28, was not injured. Both passengers are also from Chattanooga; all were wearing seat belts, police said.
The State Police say improper lane usage and driver fatigue caused the crash. Jackson was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carol southbound on Interstate 57 near mile marker 55. The vehicle left the road to the right, and Jackson over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, striking a guard rail.
No charges are pending in the crash.
