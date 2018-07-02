No injuries reported in East St. Louis apartment fire

The Camp Jackson Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in Centreville on Monday morning. The department did not report any injuries.
The fire department reported at about 9 a.m. that it was responding to a "working fire" on Carver Street in Centreville. Fox 2 News reported that fire crews were at a fire at Hinckley Street, in the Private Mathison Manor complex in East St. Louis, at about 6:30 a.m.
How many units were affected by fire and smoke damage was not immediately available; nor was information about where the residents might move.
The news station reported there were no injuries.
