Amtrak to allow cats and dogs on trains

Traveling on the train with certain four-legged friends will cost $25 a trip and earn riders 800 in Amtrak Guest Rewards points, Amtrak has announced.
Those four-legged friends may be cat or dog; Amtrak does not welcome lizards, rats or turtles.
Restrictions apply, but most routes will now accept ticketed cats and dogs up to 20 pounds who remain in a pet carrier, Amtrak says. Service animals continue to travel without weight or carrier restrictions.
Pets must travel with a human companion, Amtrak says.
Lincoln Service, which travels from St. Louis to Chicago, and Texas Eagle, which travels from Chicago to Los Angles by going through Texas, both accept pets.
