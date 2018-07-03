Two seriously injured in separate motorcycle crashes on same road in Belleville

Two people were seriously injured in separate motorcycle crashes in Belleville on Monday night.
The crashes happened within two hours of each other and on the same stretch of road. Both crashes were on West Route 161 within a quarter mile of each other, according to the Belleville Fire Department.
The riders in both crashes were seriously injured, the Fire Department said in a Tweet. An update on the riders' conditions was not immediately available Tuesday morning.
The first crash occurred at 7:53 p.m. and the other happened at 9:25 p.m.
