Clinton County cable customers out of service temporarily

Several Clinton County towns had no cable or internet service Tuesday after an accident damaged cable lines.
Early Tuesday, a freight truck damaged power lines and the fiber lines serving Charter Spectrum customers in Clinton County. Charter crews had to wait until the power company completed its repairs before the cable repairs could begin, according to the company.
Charter received the all-clear to start work shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and then began splicing fiber together, which would bring the customers online gradually. The primary area affected was in the Breese/Carlyle area, and may also affect phone service, according to the company.
This incident was separate from the weather-related outage late last week, according to the company.
