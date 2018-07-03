Lightning strikes Troy Police Department; storm rolls through Madison County

Lightning struck the Troy Police Department during the storm that swept through Madison County Tuesday night.
Troy Police posted on social media that the lightning strike knocked out the department’s phone and internet services. Residents were instructed to call 911 for any and all police requests.
Troy Police confirmed that the lightning did not cause any other damage to the building or cause a fire, just a power surge that temporarily knocked out the phones. Phone service was restored by 7:30 p.m.
The storm swept quickly through Madison County, passing Edwardsville and Troy about 6 p.m. No significant damage was immediately reported, and weather was clear before 8 p.m. In Collinsville, some traffic lights were knocked out by the storm. The Collinsville Emergency Management Agency reminded drivers that nonfunctioning traffic lights are to be treated as a four-way stop.
Independence Day is forecast to be cloudy and warm, with a high of 93 degrees and a 20 percent chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Overnight the low will be 74 degrees, then back up into the 90s on Thursday.
