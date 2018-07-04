Fireworks are going on in towns across Southern Illinois for the Fourth of July holiday.
Metro-East News

2 killed when tree branch falls on spectators at Illinois fireworks show

By Kelsey Landis

July 04, 2018 02:01 PM

Rock Island

Two people died and several others were injured Tuesday after a tree branch fell on a crowd of people watching fireworks on the Rock Island Courthouse lawn, according to WQAD.

The large branch fell on the crowd at about 9:40 p.m., killing 61-year-old Daniel Mendoza Sr. of Rock Island and 72-year-old Lawrence Anderson of Moline. Five others were injured, including a pregnant mother who later delivered a healthy baby, the television station reported.

It was not windy or stormy, but the tree was about 100 years old, Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said.

Rock Island is in northwestern Illinois near Moline.

