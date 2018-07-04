I-255 lanes will be closed ‘for several hours’ for accident reconstruction, EMA says

The northbound lanes of I-255 near Exit 13 are closed for several hours due to Illinois State Police accident reconstruction following a severe crash, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.
The exact spot on the highway was listed as mile marker 12, which is one mile south of Exit 13, the off-ramp for Cahokia and Illinois 157.
Motorists are advised by the St. Clair County agency to "avoid the area."
One Facebook user commented on the agency's post to say her family had been stuck in traffic for nearly an hour as a result of the closure.
"This is crazy. I hope everyone is O.K. but clean up crew needs to manage to clear at least one lane. My kids are freaking out," Brittany M. James wrote.
Another Facebook user, Danny Odom, wrote, "We can see a little black smoke ahead. Hopefully semis are firing up because semis are moving."
Return to bnd.com for more on this developing story.
