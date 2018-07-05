Driver flown to hospital after Fourth of July crash in Franklin County

Three people were hospitalized, including one person who was flown to an out-of-state hospital, after a two-car crash in Franklin County on the Fourth of July.
The crash occurred at 7:10 a.m Wednesday at the intersection of IL Route 148 and Park Street Road in Valier, according to a Franklin County Sheriff's Department press release,
According to the press release, 51-year-old John McCrelles, of Ohatchee, Alabama, was driving a Ford F250 pickup pulling a flatbed trailer westbound on Park Street Road.
McCrelles did not stop at the intersection and hit a Chevrolet S-10 driven by Jonathan Hood, 22, of Tamaroa, who was southbound on IL 148, the press release said.
McCrelles and his passenger, Jeffrey Boatwright, 29, of Wellington, Alabama, were seriously injured and were taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
Hood suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to an out-of-state hospital, the press release said.
The crash was still under investigation Thursday and citations were pending, according to police.
