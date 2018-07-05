Metro-East News

One flown to hospital, two seriously injured after head-on crash near Red Bud

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

July 05, 2018 09:05 AM

Three people were seriously injured Wednesday night in a head-on crash on Illinois 3 in Monroe County.

Two pickups and a passenger car were involved in the crash about 3 miles north of Red Bud at about 11:24 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 3 and J Road, Illinois State Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said.

One person was flown to a St. Louis hospital in critical condition. The other two people had serious injuries, Dye said.

The road did not reopen until 4 a.m., Dye said.

Police were investigating the accident.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson

  Comments  