Boil order issued for Troy due to equipment malfunction

A boil order was issued on Thursday in Troy due to a malfunction at the water treatment plant.
At about 9:40 a.m., the Troy Police Department announced the boil order was in effect due to an equipment and communication malfunction caused by low chlorine amounts in the water.
According to the post, the boil order will end on Friday at the earliest. Lab samples will be taken to confirm the water quality is restored.
Those people under the boil order should bring water to a full rolling boil for five minutes before drinking it or using it to prepare water.
